FREE PODCAST 9/4 – WKPWP Interview Classics with Matt McCarthy and ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni (10 Yrs Ago): McCarthy talks current events on Miz-Daniel Bryan, Ziggler, Owens, then Ian Riccaboni talks Last Battle of Atlanta released on WWE Network, more (149 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents two Interview Classics from ten years ago. First, PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks with ex-WWE Creative Writer Matt McCarthy regarding a variety of current events on Miz-Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, and more, plus some 2011-2012 Daniel Bryan backstage stories and memories of Mr. Fuji.

Then, in a bonus interview, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill hosts the “Saturday Morning Wrestling” Livecast with special guest ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni discussing the Last Battle of Atlanta released on WWE Network, plus nostalgia wrestling and more topics with live callers.

