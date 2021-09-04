New Japan announces a Wrestle Kingdom will feature three events in 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan’s biggest event is expanding from two events to three in 2022. New Japan announced during Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome: Night 1 today that the company will be expanding Wrestle Kingdom to three events.

The first two Wrestle Kingdom events in 2022 will take place on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 at The Tokyo Dome. The third and final Wrestle Kingdom event will take place on Jan. 8 at the Yokohama Arena.

New Japan had previously expanded Wrestle Kingdom to two nights starting in 2020.