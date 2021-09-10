VIP AUDIO 9/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Should Cole lead Elite? Advice for Vince to compete with AEW? Lesnar-Reigns timing? Is AEW ready for an NFL stadium? Plus Tessa, Hangman, Foley, more (122 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Could AEW run a big PPV in an NFL stadium right now? If not, what would it take?
- What advice would you give Vince McMahon to fend off AEW?
- How did Todd so accurately predict for years that Bryan Danielson would sign with AEW?
- How can AEW capitalize on C.M. Punk in the best way?
- Should Punk change his entrance music?
- When were punches illegal in wrestling over this industry’s history?
- How successful could Nigel McGuinness’s career have been without health issues?
- Should Brock Lesnar challenge Roman Reigns before WrestleMania next year?
- Why would anyone be interested in another Brock Lesnar match?
- Was All Out the best PPV since maybe Money in the Bank 2011?
- Is Kenny Omega’s title reign a blight on a renaissance of wrestling?
- How do you gage wrestling’s interest as objectively as possible?
- What matches has Wade given five stars to and what does Todd make of his (alleged) stinginess when it comes to star ratings?
- Can AEW solve having too many top names by sending wrestlers to other companies for stretches?
- Has Joey Janela been underutilized by Tony Khan?
- Is Tessa Blanchard being unfairly maligned and ostracized relative to others?
- Has Cody Rhodes benefited from not being around during this influx of big names to AEW?
- How would you rank the Okada-Omega matches?
- Do you trust AEW more than any other company ever?
- Should Hangman Page still be the one to beat Kenny Omega for the AEW Title?
- Thoughts on Mick Foley’s “WWE, you’ve got a problem” video?
- What is the legacy of Kia Stevens (Awesome Kong)?
- Can WWE sue AEW for Jim Ross slipping up and calling Paul Wight “The Big Show”?
- Will AEW pull Jon Moxley from the New Japan show on Nov. 13 with Full Gear being moved?
- What is Gable Steveson’s value to WWE?
- Any Fantasy Football tips?
- Is there any merit to AEW being made of “all ex-WWE guys?”
- What old finishing moves should be brought back?
- Would AEW have been better off spreading out the debuts of Punk, Danielson, and Cole?
- Have you ever cried watching pro wrestling?
- Is this something more than just the start of a hot period in pro wrestling, a transcendent period?
- Should Adam Cole become the leader of The Elite?
- How tone deaf do you expect the WWE documentary to be about being the first live gathering after Sept. 11, 2011.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply