New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Robbie Eagles
Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)
King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Chase Owens
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021
New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay
New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler
Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows
Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
- Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.
- All G1 Climax 30 events will have live English commentary with Kevin Kelly. He will be joined by Chris Charlton for shows close to Tokyo or in Tokyo.
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
September NJPW Events
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 18 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Toru Yano vs. Kenta
- Great-O-Khan vs. Tanga Loa
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
NJPW Strong, Sept. 18 – taped at Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)
- Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo – Tables match
- Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Bateman & Mysterioso)
- Alex Coughlin vs. Tomohiro Ishii
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 19- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada
- Sanada vs. Tama Tonga
- Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil
- Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 23 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Tanga Loa
- Kenta vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 24 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Evil
- Sanada vs. Taichi
- Yoshi Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb
- Tama Tonga vs. Chase Owens
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto
NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 25 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)
- Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay
- Minoru Suzuki vs Fred Rosser
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
- Tom Lawler vs. Ren Narita
- Juice Robinson & Lio Rush & Clark Connors & TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Chris Bey & Hikuleo
Talent announced includes Jay White David Finlay, Brody King, and Chris Dickinson.
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 26 – Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenta
- Toru Yano vs. Tanga Loa
- Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi
NJPW Strong: Autumn Atttack, Sept. 26 – Curtis Culwell Center (TV Taping)
- Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawler & Royce Isaacs)
- Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori
- Yuya Uemura vs. T.J.P.
- Robbie Eagles & Chris Dickinson vs. El Phantasmo & Chris Bey
- Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors vs. Will Ospray & ???
- Jay White vs. Daniel Garcia
Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Jay White, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and Karl Fredericks.
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga
- Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
- Sanada vs. Chase Owens
- Taichi vs. Evil
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Kenta
- Tetsuya Natio vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Kota Ibushi vs. Toru Yano
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa
October New Japan Events
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Taichi
- Evil vs. Chase Owens
- Jeff Cobb vs. Tama Tonga
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Yano
- Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Great-O-Khan vs. Kenta
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Sanada
- Hirooki Goto vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi
- Evil vs. Tama Tonga
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenta
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Kota Ibushi vs. Tanga Loa
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Taichi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Evil
- SANADA vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Tama Tonga
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Kota Ibushi vs. Great-O-Khan
- Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa
- Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Tano
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kenta
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Evil
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Chase Owens
- Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada
- Taichi vs. Tanga Tonga
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan
- Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.,
- Kentavs. Tanga Loa
- Yujrio Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga
- Jeff Cobb vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yoshi-Hashi
- Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada
- Taichi vs. Chase Owens
NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 16 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)
Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Brody King, El Phantasmo, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita.
NJPW Strong Taping: New Japan Showdown 2021, Oct. 17 – 2300 Arena (TV Taping)
Talent announced includes Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, Brody King, El Phantasmo, Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, TJP, Lio Rush, Fred Rosser, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Ren Narita.
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary and English commentary)
- Kota Ibushi vs. Kenta
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano
- Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Tetsuya Natio vs. Great-O-Khan
- Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tanga Loa
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
- Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga
- Yoshi Hashi vs. Chase Owens
- Sanada vs. Evil
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
November New Japan events
Power Struggle PPV, Nov. 6 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World)
No card announced
Battle In The Valley, Nov. 13 – San Jose Civic Center (Major caliber event)
Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Will Ospreay, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.
NJPW Strong Taping: Detonation tapings, Nov. 15 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium (NJPW Strong TV Taping)
Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.
Leave a Reply