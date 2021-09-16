FREE PODCAST 9/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-16-16) Mitchell & Bryant praise WWE Cruiserweight Tournament, discuss prospects of Seth as lead babyface, KO, NXT, Jericho, Ambrose, Hogan (81 min)

News Ticker

September 16, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Sept. 16, 2016 episode with Bruce Mitchell & Travis Bryant taking live calls on a wide array of topics including the stellar WWE Cruiserweight Tournament, the history of Vince McMahon’s family favoring big men wrestlers and what that means to the future of cruiserweights being featured, the prospects of Seth Rollins as a centerpiece babyface, plus Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Hulk Hogan, Triple H and NXT, and more. Callers including Jason from Australia.

