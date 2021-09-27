WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER 9/27: Extreme Rules Fallout, Big E vs. Lashley for WWE Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PRIMER

SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

CINCINNATI, OH. AT THE HERITAGE BANK CENTER

AIRS ON USA NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Match Results from Last Week and Exclusives

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousins, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeated new WWE Champion Big E and his New Day partners Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods.

Doudrop defeated Eva Marie.

Randy Orton (with his Raw Tag Team Championship co-holder Riddle) defeated A.J. Styles (w/Omos).

Shayna Baszler defeated Nia Jax. Shayna attacked Nia’s arm using the steps after the match, showing remorse in-between attacks.

Cousins Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo defeated Mustafa Ali & Mansoor.

Rhea Ripley & Nikki ASH defeated Natalya & Tamina to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Raw Women’s Champion joined Alexa Bliss in her Playground to talk their match at Extreme Rules. The lines got blurred when they said they were ripping off from other characters (Charlotte using her dad, Ric Flair’s “woo” and Alexa basically taking the “Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s gimmick). Charlotte said she wanted Alexa to be the goddess and five feet of fury again. Alexa said Charlotte would be lost without the title. They brawled after the promo.

Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus to earn a spot in the U.S. Championship match at Extreme Rules. Damian Priest will defend the title against Hardy and Sheamus in a triple threat match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. No titles were on the line.

Extreme Rules Results Pertinent to Raw and Exclusives

New Day (WWE Champion Big E and Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Bobby Lashley and A.J. Styles & Omos.

Charlotte Flair defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

Damian Priest defeated Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to retain the U.S. Championship.

Arena

WWE returns to the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. The arena opened for business in 1975 and has been hosting WWE events since 1985, including house shows. Tapings of WWE Superstars of Wrestling, Wrestling Challenge, Heat, the original NXT, and other shows have emanated from this building. It is next to the Great American Ballpark, home of MLB’s Cincinnati Reds.

Tonight, we’ll see the fallout from Extreme Rules. The time now is around 1:30 EDT. WWE doesn’t have their preview up which is not unusual for the day after a PPV. We know of one match which was announced last night. It’s not likely anything else gets announced until closer to show time.

Advertised Matches & Segments

WWE Championship: Big E (champ) vs. Bobby Lashley

It’s been a bit of a whirlwind for Big E since he defeated Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Last night at Extreme Rules neither he nor his New Day partners Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods were supposed to be on the card. They brawled with A.J. Styles & Omos and Lashley during a backstage segment, which led to an impromptu six-man tag match. Towards the end of the match with Lashley and Big E as the legal men, Styles tagged himself in. Lashley did the same shortly thereafter, and a miscommunication led to him accidentally spearing Styles. Big E hit the big ending on Lashley for the pin.

Later in the show, Lashley challenged Big E to a title match on Raw claiming that Big E was a chickenshit because of how he won the title, and he wanted it back. Big E accepted the challenge and said Lashley better be ready by 8:00 p.m. sharp tonight. Michael Cole announced that this match will indeed kick off Raw.

Frank’s Analysis: Big E showed tremendous fire in the promo where he accepted the challenge. I hope we see more of that from him. It’s interesting he pinned Lashley in the match last night. I hope we’re not doing the reverse psychology game where Lashley is going to pin Big E and get the title back. Another thing to think about is if Big E wins, are they moving Lashley to Smackdown? He’s been on Raw since he came back in 2018. Announcing this to start the show is also noteworthy. Last week’s opening six-man tag led to the triple threat later in the show. You can help but wonder what they have up their sleeve considering they made a point to tell you this would open Raw.

Thank you for reading!