NXT stars reportedly will be included in upcoming WWE Draft

Unlike last year, NXT stars will reportedly be included in the upcoming WWE Draft.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the NXT talent is involved in an effort to freshen up the rosters. The report indicates that things always could change at the last second.

The 2021 WWE Draft will begin on this week’s episode of Smackdown and continue on next week’s Monday Night Raw. According to Meltzer, both Fox and the USA Network have been updated as to what top talents are moving where.

