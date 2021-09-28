VIP AUDIO 9/27 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Big E vs. Lashley, Hurt Business back in business, Drew surprise appearance, Goldberg wants to kill Lashley in Saudi Arabia, Doudrop-Charlotte, Sheamus-Priest, Ricochet-Reggie, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title twice, Hurt Business back in business, Drew McIntyre’s surprise appearance, Doudrop challenges Charlotte, Sheamus gets rematch against Damian Priest, Ricochet vs. Reggie for the 24/7 Title, a bad Karrion Kross promo followed by a bad match, and Goldberg says if he’s lucky he will kill Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia, and more.

