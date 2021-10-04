10/4 ROH TV RESULTS: Pageot’s alt-perspective on The Briscoes vs. Taylor Rust & Alex Zayne, Vlnce Unltd in eight-man action, Rok-C’s first appearance as champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH TV REPORT

OCTOBER 4, 2021

AIRED ON ROHWRESTLING.COM

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Opening theme.

-Vlnce Unltd were backstage for a promo. Chris Dickinson issued an open challenge to anybody who wanted to face them in eight-man action. Brody King shouted about violence. Danhausen creeped into the frame, excited to hear talk about violence. He realized he was unwelcome and quickly creeped back out.

-Taylor Rust (f/k/a NXT superstar and Diamond Mine member Tyler Rust) was out first for tag action. His partner was Alex Zayne (f/k/a Ari Sterling on 205 Live). Zayne won the Honor Rumble at Death Before Dishonor and is owed a world title shot as a result. They got a picture-in-picture promo where Zayne said he’s 3-0 in ROH. Rust mocked the “dem boys” catchphrase of The Briscoes.

The Briscoes were out together. In a backstage promo, they said they hit a bump in the road at Death Before Dishonor in their loss to The OGK. Jay promised to make the new guys famous.

(1) THE BRISCOES (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. ALEX ZAYNE & TAYLOR RUST

Rust and Mark started. Mark got an advantage and tagged in Jay. They went to work on isolating Rust in their corner. [C]

Jay whipped Rust into the ropes. Rust hung on and tagged out. Zayne sent to the floor. Mark caught him coming off the apron. Mark suplexed Zayne onto the apron. More double-teaming at ringside, then back in the ring. Zayne slipped out of a back body drop attempt and tagged Rust. He was a house of fire on the Briscoes. Rings Of Saturn to Mark but Jay made the save. [C]

Ankle lock from Rust to Mark but Mark threw him off. Things broke down. Rust with an Asai moonsault to take out the Briscoes on the floor. Zayne flipped off Rust’s back to take Mark off the top rope with a hurricanrana. The Briscoes double-teamed Rust in front of the referee while he just stood there. Jay Driller. Froggy-bow for the pin.

WINNERS: The Briscoes in 11:16.

(Pageot’s Perspective: It’s refreshing to see the Briscoes wrestle some new opponents considering they’ve faced everyone on the ROH roster about a dozen times each over the past 19 years. You knew they weren’t losing to a makeshift team, though, and Zayne needed to be protected before he loses to Bandido. Riccaboni mentioned that match will take place in five weeks’ time on TV.

This is our first episode of new footage post-PPV and we’re unfortunately still doing empty arena tapings. I get that there’s still a pandemic happening but, if they can have fans at the PPV, I don’t get why they can’t for TV. Or at least do something to make the building feel less hollow and sad like other promotions have done. Every TV match in this era feels like a dress rehearsal, just wholly unimportant and consequence-free.)

-PCO was backstage slamming a gear case up and down on the ground while Sledge stood by. Danhausen approached. He said that Vlnce Unltd have issued an open challenge to four violent fellows. There are three of them. He looked around and saw Demonica Flamita sitting on a couch. “Very evil!” Danhausen suggested he team with them. Flamita laughed and walked off. “Consider him booked!” [C]

-Brian Zane was in the ring and introduced the new ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C. She came out in a dress with the belt over her shoulder. She spoke about what the win meant to her family and established herself as an underdog who’s been overlooked her whole career. She promised to defend her title against anyone, any time, anywhere. The C in Rok-C stands for champion.

The Allure (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) came out. They surrounded her. Leon said this is their house. Love implied that the C in Rok-C stands for cunt.

Miranda Alize was out next. As she stepped into the ring, Trish Adora’s music hit. She walked out, fanning herself with a paper fan. Willow Nightingale was next. Then Allysin Kay, minus her NWA tag title. Then Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

Bennett appreciated their enthusiasm. She said there would be two three-way matches. The winners would then face off in a singles match. That winner would challenge Rok-C at Final Battle. [C]

(Pageot’s Perspective: Not great. Rok-C wasn’t very confident on the mic and she spoke in really broad clichés. The parade of people coming out one after another with their music playing was very WWE and really cheesy. It also of course raises the question of why these people chose to come out and not the rest of the division. Why Kay and not Marti Belle? Where were Max The Impaler and Sumie Sakai? Chelsea Green spent the whole tournament on commentary saying that she was coming for the winner. Where was she? And we just finished one tournament, only to go right back into… essentially another tournament. I’m glad they’re setting up stakes for Final Battle and it’s not just someone lke Love being thrown into a match. But I also fear that we will literally only see those three aforementioned matches between now and December and that will be it for the women’s division on TV.)

-During the commercials, Rok-C was heading backstage when Alize clubbed her from behind. She instantly crumpled to the ground from one forearm. Quinn McKay ran out to check on her and help her to her feet.

-Vlnce Unltd were out first for the main event. Danhausen came out alone. Sledge was second.

(2) VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Homicide, Tony Deppen, & Chris Dickinson) vs. PCO, DEMONIC FLAMITA, SLEDGE, & DANHAUSEN

Homicide and Danhausen started. Homicide bit his finger. STF from Danhausen, who made it to the ropes for a break. [C]

Flamita kicked away at Deppen. Deppen took over and tagged Dickinson. Tag to Sledge. Dickinson hit a dropkick and tagged King. He almost immediately tagged back out to Deppen. Vlnce tagged in and out, isolating Sledge. He eventually made the hot tag to PCO, who cleared the ring. [C]

PCO and King threw hands. King hit a piledriver, causing PCO to malfunction. He went to the heel corner and asked King to tag him in. King tagged and PCO went after Danhausen with a chokeslam. He took out his other two partners while Vlnce just shrugged. PCO told King to chop him. He agreed. PCO and King double-teamed Sledge. The referee again just stood around and watched. Top rope moonsault from PCO to Sledge. He covered but the ref wouldn’t count the pin on his partner. PCO charged King and fell to the floor.

Danhausen with a tornado DDT to King. Suplexes to Deppen and Dickinson. Flamita tagged in and took a destroyer from Deppen. PCO returned and attacked Deppen. Sit-out powerbomb. Homicide in and put down. PCO went back up top but got crotched by Homicide. Sledge took out Homicide but took a Gonzo Bomb from King for the pin.

WINNERS: Vlnce Unltd in 15:05.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The graphic on the tron said Untld as if their name is Violence Untold. A small thing but I laughed. What feels less important than an empty arena tag match between one established team and one thrown-together team? Making it an eight-man tag. Eight-man tags in general never feel meaningful. For our first show post-PPV, this did nothing to further any storyline. All we got out of this episode is the Briscoes and Vlnce Unltd picking up wins and another tournament set up for the women. Next week? Two more men’s tag matches.)

-Next week: it’s The OGK vs. Bandido & Rey Horus and S.O.S. vs. Dalton Castle & Dak Draper.