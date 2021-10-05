NXT announces opening match for this week’s show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon will kick off this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the news Tuesday afternoon on social media.

NXT has significant viewership competition tonight with the MLB Playoffs beginning with a high stakes game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Other promoted segments for tonight include the debut of Tony DiAngelo, L.A. Knight vs. Odyssey Jones, and more.

