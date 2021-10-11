ROH officially announces Final Battle PPV details

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor’s annual end of the year PPV event, Final Battle, will take place on Saturday December 11. The event will air on PPV and for HonorClub members live from Baltimore, Maryland. Final Battle is typically the biggest show on ROH’s calendar each year.

🔥FINAL BATTLE🔥 Ring of Honor’s ultimate PPV of the year, returns to Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11. Full details: https://t.co/RCDOUifFDW Final Battle is available on PPV and streaming live for HonorClub. https://t.co/KrfEyQvw2Y pic.twitter.com/LvtoCpEi78 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 11, 2021

Currently, no matches are advertised for the show. ROH ran in Baltimore for their Best in the World PPV event in July.

