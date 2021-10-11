News Ticker

ROH officially announces Final Battle PPV details

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 11, 2021

Ring of Honor’s annual end of the year PPV event, Final Battle, will take place on Saturday December 11. The event will air on PPV and for HonorClub members live from Baltimore, Maryland. Final Battle is typically the biggest show on ROH’s calendar each year.

Currently, no matches are advertised for the show. ROH ran in Baltimore for their Best in the World PPV event in July.

