Hammerstone vacates MLW National Openweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone is no longer the MLW National Openweight Champion.

Last week on MLW’s Fightland special on Vice TV, Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu to win the MLW World Championship, making him a double champion in the company. This week on MLW Fusion: Alpha, Hammerstone relinquished his National Openweight Championship because it was the right thing to do for others to have opportunities. Hammerstone said winning the National Openweight Championship was the biggest moment of his career until he won the World Championship.

Hammerstone held the National Openweight Championship for over two years.

