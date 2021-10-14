FREE PODCAST 10/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland talk ROH announcing location of Final Battle, the Briscoes appearing in GCW, SOS vs. Castle and Draper, Willow vs. Love vs. Alize, OGK vs. Bandido and Horus, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland discuss all things in Ring of Honor including ROH announcing that Final Battle will take place with fans in attendance, the Briscoes appearing in GCW, a review of this week’s television show (SOS vs. Dalton Castle and Dak Draper, Willow vs. Angelina Love vs. Miranda Alize and OGK vs. Bandido and Rey Horus), a discussion of ROH Week by Week and Women’s Wednesday, and a review of FTR vs. LSG and Lee Moriarty from AEW Dark Elevation. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss the implications of ROH wrestlers becoming available to wrestle independent matches.

