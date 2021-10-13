VIP AUDIO 10/13 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 15 (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers night fifteen of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as Great O-Khan finds himself once again in the main event as he tries to prove himself against the IWGP World Heavy Champion Shingo Takagi. Also, a preview for A-Block’s final night as four men are still in contention to win the block. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

