Miz & Mrs renewed by USA Network

The Miz & Mrs reality television program starring former WWE Champion The Miz and his wife, former WWE Divas Champion, Maryse, has been renewed by USA Network for a third season. The news was revealed on Thursday during an appearance by The Miz on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The ten episode third season will premiere in 2022.

“We are overjoyed that we are able to continue giving fans a front row seat into our crazy lives,” said The Miz and Maryse. “Season three is going to be AWESOME!”

The Miz’s career in reality television is well-documented. Early in his career Miz was a star on MTV’s Real World. Currently, he’s a contestant on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

