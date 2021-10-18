WWE King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament finals set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The finals are set for both the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament. Both finales will take place Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

For the men’s King of the Ring, Xavier Woods will face Finn Balor in the finals. Woods secured his spot by defeating Jinder Mahal on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. In the Queen’s Crown final, Doudrop will face Zelina Vega. Doudrop pinned Shayna Baszler with a surprise rollup to earn her spot in the finals.

It’s been a long time coming….. may the best man win. And believe me, I will.#HailKingWoods pic.twitter.com/CJhRl1V01q — Austin #HailKingWoods – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) October 19, 2021

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live Thursday afternoon on Peacock. Other matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins vs. Edge inside Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre vs. Big E for the WWE Championship, and more.

