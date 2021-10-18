WWE makes SportsPro’s 2021 Most Marketable Properties list

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE ranks #20 on the 2021 SportsPro 50 Most Marketable Properties list. The company ranked #21 in 2020.
The list is a ranking of the world’s sports properties that include leagues, teams, and major events. This year’s top 5 were FIFA, Summer Olympics, NBA, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.
