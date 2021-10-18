WWE makes SportsPro’s 2021 Most Marketable Properties list

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE ranks #20 on the 2021 SportsPro 50 Most Marketable Properties list. The company ranked #21 in 2020.

.@WWE ranked #20 in @SportsPro’s 2021 50 Most Marketable Properties list, an annual ranking of the world's sports properties, including leagues, teams, governing bodies and major events. https://t.co/zkZPr3bEY8 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 18, 2021

The list is a ranking of the world’s sports properties that include leagues, teams, and major events. This year’s top 5 were FIFA, Summer Olympics, NBA, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S TAKE: Styles make fights, right?