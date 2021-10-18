News Ticker

WWE makes SportsPro’s 2021 Most Marketable Properties list

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 18, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE ranks #20 on the 2021 SportsPro 50 Most Marketable Properties list. The company ranked #21 in 2020.

The list is a ranking of the world’s sports properties that include leagues, teams, and major events. This year’s top 5 were FIFA, Summer Olympics, NBA, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S TAKE: Styles make fights, right?

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021