MLW star finished with the company

Tom Lawlor reportedly is finished with MLW.

Fightful Select is reporting that the former MLW World Champion and Opera Cup winner’s contract will expire before the next round of tapings and that he would be leaving the company. The report does not indicate whether or not Lawlor is interested in signing with AEW or WWE. Currently, he’s the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

