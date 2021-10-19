AEW Dynamite viewership drops sharply after being moved from Wednesday to Saturday night, key metrics and cable ranking details

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last Saturday night drew 727,000 viewers, from a prior four-week average of 1.163 million. The viewership drop is attributable to moving from Wednesday to Saturday.

During a four week stretch in May and June earlier this year when Dynamite was moved to Fridays and Saturdays, it averaged 507,000, so this number is a sharp improvement on that more comparable situation.

The key 18-49 demo rating that advertisers target and the TV industry pays closest attention to dropped to 0.28 from 0.37 the prior week and 0.45, 0.48, 0.44, and 0.52 the prior four weeks. The male demos also dropped – 18-49 males drew 0.37, down from 0.53; the male 18-34 demo dropped to 0.22 from 0.30.

It finished no. 9 among all cable shows in the 18-49 demo, with six of those eight spots above it held by college football programming and other two being Major League Baseball programming.