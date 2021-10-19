VIP AUDIO 10/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Who won the Smackdown vs. Rampage battle, Tony Khan’s public face of AEW, Roman takes digs at Punk, Bryan’s in-ring style, Crown Jewel, Tom Lawlor, Psycho Clown, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics: Who won the Smackdown vs. Rampage battle, Tony Khan’s public face of AEW, what does it mean that Roman Reigns took digs at C.M. Punk and were they relevant, Bryan Danielson’s in-ring style, Crown Jewel preview, the future of the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar dynamic, Tom Lawlor leaving MLW, Psycho Clown-GCW, more.

