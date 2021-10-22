10/15 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Crown Jewel fallout and first look at the new post-draft roster

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 22, 2021

LIVE FROM WICHITA, KS. AT INTRUST ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves



Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]