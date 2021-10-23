VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #678 (November 10, 2001): McMahon talks to Keller about plans for brand split, Jim Ross Torch Talk addresses controversial subjects, Keller on sad irrelevancy of title belts, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #678 cover-dated November 10, 2001: This issue includes a cover story featuring Vince McMahon’s exclusive comments to PWTorch about why he was planning to split the brands and says it’s time to move on from the botched Invasion angle… Part one of the in-depth “Torch Talk” with Jim Ross on his job duties in WWE and a variety of controversial subjects in this rare Torch interview with a current WWF employee… Pat McNeill’s feature column: “Murder on the Screwjob Express”… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” titled “Irrelevancy of the Title Belts”… WWF Newswire features behind the scenes info, ratings news, and more… A report on the UK WWF Rebellion PPV… Plus ETC. Newswire, reports on Raw and Smackdown, a WWF Live Event Report…



