Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada official for Wrestle Kingdom 16

NJPW has announced their main event for Wrestle Kingdom 16, which will take place on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, and Jan. 8.

At a press conference today, it was made official that IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi will defend his title against G1 Climax 31 winner Kazuchika Okada on Jan. 4 at The Tokyo Dome. Both men won their respective matches at the Power Struggle PPV last weekend cementing their spots in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Instead of the usual G1 briefcase, Okada is carrying the fourth generation IWGP Hvt. Championship. Takagi vowed to take the belt from Okada after beating him at Wrestle Kingdom during the press conference. He said he would give it to the appropriate IWGP advocate and mentioned that NJPW is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022.