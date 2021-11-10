VIP AUDIO 11/10 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (6/20/1992): Mick Foley and Dave Meltzer talk about the just-completed WCW Beach Bash PPV and answer caller questions (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the June 20, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#161) hosted by John Arezzi, the first Saturday night edition of the program with an instant review of that night’s WCW Beach Blast PPV including an interview with Mick Foley plus the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer’s instant review of Sting vs. Foley along with fielding phone calls on an array of topics including WCW transitioning away from the NWA initials, early feedback on Bill Watts taking over as WCW V.P., Ric Flair, Curt Hennig, WrestleMania speculation, and more.

