11/12 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy, Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA AT THE TARGET CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, and Ricky Starks.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) JUNGLE BOY vs. BOBBY FISH

Jungle Boy made his way down the ramp by himself, then ran into the ring to attack Fish as the bell rang. Jungle Boy continued his onslaught on Fish as the crowd chanted his name. Fish caught a boot to the face, then Jungle Boy tried to springboard off the top rope, but Jungle Boy yanked him down. Jungle Boy rolled to the outside and Fish followed.

Fish laid in a few shots on the outside, then rolled Jungle Boy back into the ring. Jungle Boy reversed a suplex attempt then nailed Fish with a few chops. Jungle Boy tried the same top rope springboard takedown and was able to hit it the second time. Jungle Boy used his quickness to evade Fish a few times, then brought Fish out to the apron with him. Fish tried for a German suplex off the apron but Jungle Boy fought him off.

Fish pulled Jungle Boy down hard onto the apron. The two were outside again, and Fish rammed Jungle Boy hard, shoulder-first, into the metal barrier. Fish tried throwing Jungle Boy into the post, but Jungle Boy reversed and rammed Fish into it. Fish came right back, however, and hit Jungle Boy with a few knee strikes. [c]

Both men were back inside the ring when we came back from the commercial. Fish charged toward Jungle Boy but was caught with an elbow to the face. Jungle Boy kicked Fish’s knee out, then nailed him with a huge clothesline. Jungle Boy was favoring his injured arm from Fish’s beatdown. Fish hit a hammerlock backdrop on Jungle Boy, once again focused on his injured arm. Jungle Boy hit Fish with a German suplex for a two count. Jungle Boy didn’t break the hold after the failed pin attempt and went for another suplex, but Fish broke the grip.

Jungle Boy went for a roll up but didn’t have the strength to hold Fish down due to the injured arm. Fish caught Jungle Boy with a suplex into the ropes but could only manage a two count on a follow-up pin attempt.

Fish attempted to pick Jungle Boy up but he slouched back down to the mat. Fish kicked Jungle Boy in his injured shoulder a few times as Jungle Boy tried getting to his feet. Jungle Boy caught Fish’s foot with one arm and tried locking in the Snare Trap as Fish fought it off. Jungle Boy was able to lock it in for the tap out win.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 11:00

– After the match, Adam Cole attacked Jungle Boy. Fish helped Cole out, then gave Cole a big hug in the middle of the ring. Cole grabbed a chair from under the ring as Fish held Jungle Boy. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus ran down to help Jungle Boy before Cole could cause any more damage. Cole ran away but Fish was caught in the Kill Switch by Cage.

(Moynahan’s Take: A great opener. They really played up Jungle Boy’s injured arm and I wonder how that will play in tomorrow’s match at Full Gear.)

– A video package for tomorrow’s Full Gear match between Bryan Danielson and Miro aired.

– A recap from the World Championship contract signing at Dynamite aired. SuperKliq then appeared backstage. Cole was hyping the match as Adam Page walked up. Cole told him he could say anything around him that he wanted to say around the Bucks. Cole stepped away after Matt told him it was okay. Page said he needed to tell the Bucks he was sorry. He said he cost them a shot at the tag titles, but they also cost him a title shot back in July. He said if they lay a hand on him, “I swear to God, I will ruin you.” Page walked away as Matt told Cutler to cut the camera.

(Moynahan’s Take: This was so great. I love this serious Page, and it was a great callback to his initial issues with the Young Bucks from more than a year ago. I’m curious if this segment provides a reason as to why we may not see the Bucks interfere in tomorrow’s main event Championship match at Full Gear.)

(2) JADE CARGILL (w/Mark Sterling) vs. SANTANA GARRETT

This was billed as Cargill’s one-year anniversary from her signing with AEW. Red Velvet was shown at ringside. Cargill pie-faced Garrett in the corner, “a sign of disrespect” as Taz put it. The two went outside. Cargill got in the face of Velvet at ringside as Garrett hit Cargill from behind. Velvet tried to jump over the guardrail but was restrained by others sitting by her.

Cargill and Garrett went back inside the ring. Cargill caught Garrett and hit her with the Jaded finish for the win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 2:00

– After the match, Velvet attacked Cargill then threw a cake, meant for Cargill’s one-year anniversary, into Sterling’s face. Velvet and Cargill went at it as many refs tried breaking things up. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: A near-total squash, but I enjoyed the furthering of the Cargill/Red Velvet feud, which is part of the ongoing TBS Championship Tournament.)

– A video package for the C.M. Punk vs. Eddie Kingston match at Full Gear aired. Each wrestler was interviewed about the match and reiterated a lot of the similar issues they discussed during last week’s Rampage face off.

(3) DANTE MARTIN vs. ARIYA DAIVARI

This was Daivari’s first match in AEW. Both men got a strong reaction, which was not surprising since both were billed from Minneapolis. The crowd was really into the action early as Martin showed off his speed and quickness. Daivari caught Martin on the ropes and stopped him in his tracks. Daivari tied Martin in the ropes and came off the top with a clothesline across his head. Daivari caught Martin with a knee to the stomach, then hit a dropkick to the side of his head.

The two traded blows in the middle of the ring. Martin went for a float-over sunset flip for a two count. The crowd chanted “AEW” as Daivari caught Martin with a neck breaker. Daivari followed it up with a clothesline, then climbed to the top rope. Daivari came off with a frog splash but could only manage two. Martin went for a quick pin attempt, but Daivari kicked out.

Daivari flipped (flew?) over Daivari, who rolled to the outside. Martin spring boarded off the rope right onto Daivari. Both men went back inside and Martin hit a double springboard moonsault onto Daivari for the win.

WINNER: Dante Martin in 5:00

– After the match, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook, who were by the announce table during the match, walked down to the ring. Starks stayed at the booth but got on the mic. He said they had an opportunity for him that will change his life. Hobbs and Hook handed Martin what looked to be a contract. Martin looked it over as the crowd chanted “No.” Starks told him to read it over.

(Moynahan’s Take: Much like his tag team match on Dynamite, and really every match he’s been in, Martin was a star here, and the hometown crowd loved him extra for it. The post-match contract offer by Team Taz was interesting. I love how so many players, Lio Rush included, want a piece of Martin’s stardom.)

– The announcers went over the Full Gear card, which included a video package for the Women’s Championship match.

– Mark Henry was on split-screen for tonight’s main event. Matt Hardy said Orange Cassidy doesn’t belong in “my business.” Cassidy, in turn, said he “didn’t think that was good.” Cassidy said that after tonight’s match, it’d be over between them. Hardy agreed and Henry ended it by saying it was “time for the main event!”

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. MATT HARDY — Lumberjack Match

The ring was shown surrounded by several “lumberjacks.” Hardy was already in the ring with members of H.F.O. by his side. Best Friends accompanied Orange Cassidy dressed as actual lumberjacks. The bell rang and Hardy immediately told all the lumberjacks that he’d offer them money to take out Cassidy. All of the lumberjacks immediately started to brawl with one another as Cassidy attacked Hardy inside the ring. Cassidy’s ribs were still tapped up. Hardy threw Cassidy to the outside and he immediately had to fight his back in.

Hardy threw Cassidy to the outside again. Blade attacked him from behind and threw him into the metal barrier. Blade threw Cassidy back into the ring, which allowed Hardy to go right back to work. Hardy hit Cassidy with a few leg drops, then covered for a two count. [c]

Cassidy was shown during picture-in-picture being beaten down outside by several lumberjacks. Back from the commercial break, Hardy continued to maintain the advantage. Hardy threw Cassidy outside yet again, and the lumberjacks went to work attacking Cassidy. Best Friends came to Cassidy’s aid and took out one half of the lumberjacks. Cassidy flew over the ropes onto the other half.

Hardy was thrown outside, then Best Friends launched Cassidy onto Hardy and several lumberjacks. Back inside, Cassidy went to the top but Hardy bailed to the outside. Wheeler Yuta threw Hardy back in, and Cassidy came off the top with a cross-body. Hardy hit a Side Effect, but Cassidy kicked out at two. Cassidy evaded the Twist of Fate and hit a DDT. Cassidy went back to the top, but Isaiah Kassidy pushed him off. Best Friends and H.F.O. members hit the ring and took one another out. Hardy hit Twist of Fate, then tried locking in the Leach. Cassidy reversed it, then threw his elbow pad as he fired up.

Cassidy hit a few Orange Punches on a few lumberjacks that tried entering the ring. Statlander took out The Bunny, which distracted the ref and allowed Blade to hit Cassidy with the brass knuckles. Hardy covered Cassidy for the win.

WINNER: Matt Hardy in 11:00

– After the match, Hardy locked in the Leach as H.F.O. and some other lumberjacks helped take out the other members of Best Friends. Bunny nailed Statlander with the brass knuckles as H.F.O celebrated in the ring.

(Moynahan’s Take: This was a typical lumberjack match with a lot of brawling amongst the wrestlers at ringside and attacked the babyface Cassidy. I did enjoy Hardy telling everyone he’d pay them off to help him win, and I was surprised by the ending here.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a solid show throughout, but one that I wouldn’t necessarily consider as strong of a go-home show as we had on Dynamite. That does make more sense since more people watch Dynamite, but it did feel odd to end the show with a non-PPV angle. On the plus side, Dante Martin continues to be super over with the (hometown) crowd, and I was very much into Team Taz stirring the pot by offering him a contract. The Adam Page confrontation with the Young Bucks was also a show highlight and I imagine it will play into the PPV main event in some way. Now that Rampage is out of the way, on to Full Gear tomorrow, which has shaped up to be an amazing looking event.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S RAMPAGE REPORT: 11/5 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: C.M. Punk confronts Eddie Kingston, Danielson vs. Bowens, Adam Cole vs. John Silver, Red Velvet vs. Bunny