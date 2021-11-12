FREE PODCAST 11/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-11-16) “It’s Still Real to Me” crying wrestling fan Dave Wills talks about going viral, his favorite wrestling memories, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Nov. 11 and 12 episodes. First up is Jim Valley interviewing the fan known for saying “It’s still real to me, dammit!” With those words, Dave Wills became Internet famous and forever known as the “Crying Wrestling Fan.” They talk about Bill Watts’ UWF, the 8-hour wrestling block on Atlanta TV and why The Barbarian is his all-time favorite wrestler. Plus, Dave tells the story of exactly what he was thinking at the moment he became part of viral video history.

Then in the Prime Time Friday Livecast, Travis Bryant and Bruce Mitchell, along with an esoteric roster of callers, discuss the Red vs. Blue rivalry in WWE, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, James Ellsworth vs. Smackdown, and Travis has a question for the Fix’s Todd Martin.

