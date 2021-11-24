VIP AUDIO 11/24 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including the epic Punk-MJF verbal exchange, fan throwing belt back at Cody, Danielson-Hangman exchange, Rosa vs. Hayter, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the stellar MJF-C.M. Punk talking segment at the start of the show, the fan throwing the weight lifting belt back at Cody Rhodes during the main event, the latest interaction between Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page, the latest TBS Tournament match between Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter, and more.

