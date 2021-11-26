GCW sets Hammerstein Ballroom record

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW has set a pro wrestling attendance record for the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Tickets for GCW’s The WRLD on GCW show from the Hammerstein Ballroom sold out on Thursday. The sellout makes history as this show will feature the biggest crowd ever for a wrestling show in the famed arena.

H I S T O R Y#TheWrldOnGCW is officially: *SOLD OUT* The biggest crowd to ever witness wrestling in the Hammerstein Ballroom awaits. Long. Live. GCW. pic.twitter.com/6WnQfX7bRn — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 26, 2021

The WRLD on GCW will air live on Fite TV on Sunday January 23. No matches have officially been announced for the show.

