GCW announces Hammerstein Ballroom show in 2022

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 10, 2021

GCW will head to New York City and run the famed Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23, 2022.

The company announced the news during Saturday’s Fight Club event. The reveal was made with a well-produced vignette featuring many of GCW’s top acts including Nick Gage and Matt Cardona. The Fight Club main event featured Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage for the GCW Heavyweight Championship. Moxley won the match via pinfall.

