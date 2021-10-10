FREE PODCAST 10/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Brandon LeClair joins Greg to review MLW Fightland, plus Queen’s Crown/King of the Ring and WWE Draft night 2 discussion (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair for a review of MLW Fightland. They also talk WWE Draft night two and the Queen’s Crown/King of the Ring tournament. They take calls and emails on AEW’s TBS Title, Impact Knockouts Knockdown, “Rhodes to the Top,” and more.

