VIP AUDIO 11/27 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage line-up for next week including new Cody match, update on Bucks contract extension, ticket sales comparisons to WWE, Rampage thoughts, Jericho and Kingston on Twitter (22 min.)

November 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Rampage line-up for next week including new Cody match
  • Thoughts on various TBS Tournament scenarios in terms of the finals and the winner
  • Update on Young Bucks contract extension news and details on other EVPs’ status
  • Ticket sales comparisons to WWE
  • Rampage TV episode thoughts
  • Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston joust afterward on Twitter

