VIP AUDIO 11/29 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Would Bray fit in AEW, Reigns’s hints that his WWE time is limited, MJF-Punk brilliance, Dante joining Team Taz, Ridge, Naomi-Sasha, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Big E’s reaction to losing to Roman Reigns compared to Charlotte’s reaction to losing to Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.

Thoughts on the Naomi-Sasha Banks storyline

Sami Zayn “earning” a Universal Title match

Would Rich recommend AEW hire Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, or Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) if he could only choose one? Would the former Bray even fit in AEW?

How Ridge Holland is doing so far and where it’s going with Sheamus?

Roman Reigns hinting that his years in WWE are limited and how to interpret it

Dante Martin joining Team Taz

Thoughts on the MJF-C.M. Punk promo

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO