12/3 AEW RAMPAGE REPORT: Guevara defends TNT Title against Tony Nese, FTR vs. Penta & Pac, Jade Cargill vs. Kanai Kai

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE BLACK FRIDAY TV REPORT

DECEMBER 3, 2021

RECORDED 12/1 IN DULUTH, GA.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Ricky Starks.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired. Excalibur welcomed us with, “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” Excalibur was joined by Taz and Ricky Starks.

(1) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. TONY NESE – TNT Championship Match

As Nese walked to the ring, highlights of his few matches on Dark were shown, as well as his recent beatdown of Guevara. Guevara, his ribs still taped up, attacked Nese from behind at the bell. Nese took Guevara down with a flying back elbow, then played to the crowd. Guevara fired right back with a double leg takedown.

Guevara flipped over Nese, then nailed him with a dropkick, which rocked Nese to the outside. Guevara flew through the ropes and hit a corkscrew tope, which looked extra nasty as Guevara’s knees clipped Nese right in the face. Nese was sent right into the steel steps as the two continued to battle outside. Nese was driven into the barricade, then finally thrown back into the ring.

Guevara went to the top, but Nese swept out his legs. Guevara fell ribs-first onto the turnbuckle. Nese picked him up and nailed him with a gut buster, then covered for two. Nese continued to focus on Guevara’s ribs. Nese caught Guevara with a chop to the throat, then draped Guevara throat-first over the top rope. Nese hit a moonsault press off the top for another pinfall attempt. Nese whipped Guevara hard into the turnbuckle, then flexed again for the crowd.

Guevara fought back by slapping Nese across the chest. Nese came right back and nailed Guevara in the face with a spinning back kick. Nese locked Guevara in a leg lock, which focused on his injured ribs. [c]

Both men were on their feet until Nese tripped Guevara and locked in a single leg crab. Guevara took Nese down multiple times with a series of clotheslines, then went to the corner and came off the top with a springboard cutter for a two count. Guevara picked Nese up for the GTH but Nese countered and again locked in the single leg crab. Guevara countered into a pin attempt for two. Guevara followed it up with a standing Spanish Fly for another close count.

Guevara clotheslined Nese over the top to the outside, then nailed him with a springboard moonsault. With both men back inside, Guevara went for another springboard, but Nese pushed him to the outside then hitting a flip over the top rope. Nese threw Guevara back inside and came off the top for a close count. Guevara hit a roll-through elbow, but Nese again rolled him up for a pin and then shifted things into a power bomb into the turnbuckle.

Guevara came right back with a leaping pump kick, then hit the GTH for the win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 13:00

(Moynahan’s Take: An enjoyable TNT Championship match, with an exciting finish. The match started a bit slow for me, but the crowd got into things as the match went on. I will admit that I went into this expecting more from Nese, but there was nothing poor about his performance here. Guevara worked very well from underneath, selling his ribs throughout.)

– Christian Cage and Jurassic Express were backstage. Cage spoke for Jurassic Express, saying they were No. 1 contenders for the tag titles. He said momentum is great, but it could be gone just like that. He mentioned they’d be scouting tonight’s tag team championship, and said he wants to make sure Jurassic Express were the next champions. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: There was an interesting moment where Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus looked at one another quizzically when Cage said something about them. It was a quick thing but something to keep an eye on.)

– Thunder Rosa joined the commentary team for the next match.

(2) JADE CARGILL (w/Mark Sterling) vs. JANAI KAI

As Cargill entered, Rosa mentioned that her opponent tonight, Janai Kai, was one of her own students. Kai made her AEW debut here. Kai went for a headlock, but Cargill just threw Kai across the ring. Cargill went for Jaded and won in a squash.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 0:30

– After the match, Cargill continued to beat down Kai until Rosa ran to the ring. The two went at it until a group of referees came down to break things up. The two were broken up until Rosa ran back toward the ring and things finally calmed down.

(Moynahan’s Take: Not surprising, but a total squash. Hey, squashes can be effective when done right. I think this was, as it furthered the story between Cargill and Rosa.)

– The Young Bucks and Adam Cole were backstage. Cole was angry that Orange Cassidy interfered with his announce duties last week. Matt said they’d return to tag team action on Dynamite and told Best Friends to bring whoever they’d like. [c]