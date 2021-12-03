VIP AUDIO 12/3 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at NXT WarGames 2021 (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? NXT WarGames 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including both the men’s and women’s WarGames matches, Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes in a Hair vs. Hair match, Imperium vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Team Championship, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO