Former WWE Champion reportedly sent home after weekend event

Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home after a bizarre showing at a live event on Saturday night.

PWInsider is reporting that Hardy disappeared into the crowd after making a hot tag to Drew McIntyre and didn’t return to the match or post-match celebration. The report indicates he missed Sunday’s event in Corpus Christi and that he was sent home. Rey Mysterio replaced him.

Hardy has a history of addiction, but there is no specific indication as to why he was asked to leave. Hardy recently had a major showing as part of Team Smackdown at Survivor Series. He is a former WWE Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion with his brother Matt.

