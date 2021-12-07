FREE PODCAST 12/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Liv’s performance, Lashley’s return, Edge on Miz TV, live callers, emails (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They evaluate Liv Morgan’s big Raw main event against Becky Lynch, plus Miz TV with Edge, the Vince McMahon-Austin Theory dynamic and where it could be going, how the Riddle-Randy Orton relationship is developing and how it eventually ends, Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a cage, Damien Priest, Queen Zelina, Nikki A.S.H., and more.

