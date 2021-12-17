FREE PODCAST 12/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-4-16) WWE TLC PPV Post-show with reaction to Becky vs. Alexa, Miz vs. Ziggler, Styles vs. Ambrose, ten-man tag with live callers (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Dec. 4, 2016 episode featuring PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks discussing the just-completed WWE TLC PPV with live calls and emails. They discuss the finish to A.J. Styles vs. Dean Ambrose, James Ellsworth’s action and his appearance on Talking Smack, the Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler ladder match, and what the PPV sets up for future episodes of Smackdown.

