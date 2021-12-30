FREE PODCAST 12/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland review the final ROH episode of this era, featuring Rok-C vs. Holidead and a 12-Man Surprise Tag, discuss Delirious vs. World Famous CB, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review this week’s television episode (Rok-C vs. Holidead for the ROH Women’s Title and a 12-Man Surprise Tag Team Match), review Delirious vs. World Famous CB, a discussion of ROH Week by Week featuring Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper for the ROH Pure Title from ROH’s 19th Anniversary, Women’s Division Wednesday, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Adam Priest for the ROH World Title from New South Pro Wrestling. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin give their picks for the 2021 ROH Awards.

