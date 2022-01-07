News Ticker

Interim TNT Championship match set for AEW Battle of the Belts

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 7, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

There will be an interim TNT Championship at the first-ever AEW Battle of the Belts on TNT. Originally, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, was set to face Sammy Guevara with the title on the line. Due to medical protocol, Rhodes will not be appearing on the show. Instead, Dustin Rhodes will face Sammy Guevara and the winner will be the interim TNT Champion.

Battle of the Belts will also feature Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship. In addition, Ricky Starks will face Matt Sydal. Battle of the Belts is the first of four TNT specials that AEW will run in 2022.

CATCH-UP: A loaded AEW Dynamite scores big increases in key demo ratings, tops 1 million viewers for first TBS episode

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021