Interim TNT Championship match set for AEW Battle of the Belts

There will be an interim TNT Championship at the first-ever AEW Battle of the Belts on TNT. Originally, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, was set to face Sammy Guevara with the title on the line. Due to medical protocol, Rhodes will not be appearing on the show. Instead, Dustin Rhodes will face Sammy Guevara and the winner will be the interim TNT Champion.

Battle of the Belts will also feature Britt Baker vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s World Championship. In addition, Ricky Starks will face Matt Sydal. Battle of the Belts is the first of four TNT specials that AEW will run in 2022.

