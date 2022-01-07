Next WWE Universal Championship challenger revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins will be the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Adam Pearce was put in charge of finding an opponent for Reigns. At the end of the show, Rollins confronted Reigns face to face and laughed as the show went off the air.

Though Rollins is a Raw act, Smackdown is down main event level talent, so this move isn’t entirely unforeseen. Rollins is a former Universal Champion and defeated Brock Lesnar to win that title at WrestleMania 35.

CATCH-UP: Samoa Joe reportedly released from WWE