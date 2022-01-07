News Ticker

Next WWE Universal Championship challenger revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 7, 2022

Roman Reigns (from Instagram)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins will be the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Adam Pearce was put in charge of finding an opponent for Reigns. At the end of the show, Rollins confronted Reigns face to face and laughed as the show went off the air.

Though Rollins is a Raw act, Smackdown is down main event level talent, so this move isn’t entirely unforeseen. Rollins is a former Universal Champion and defeated Brock Lesnar to win that title at WrestleMania 35.

CATCH-UP: Samoa Joe reportedly released from WWE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021