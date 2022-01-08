FREE PODCAST 1/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #154 of the PWTorch (1-2-92) including Lynn vs. Lightning Kid, Liger vs. Pillman, Flair in WWF, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the inaugural episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast with a preview of what’s to come – a look back at 30 years ago this week in the world of wrestling. They’ll use back issues from the PWTorch VIP website library as their guide, while going in depth on various subjects. This week, they hit on the rise of the light heavyweights, with key match-ups of Jerry Lynn vs. Lightning Kid and Brian Pillman vs. Jushin Liger being discussed. They also discuss Ric Flair’s early struggles in the WWF, Wade Keller’s Torch Talk with Bill Eadie, Jesse Ventura filing a lawsuit against the WWF, the sentencing of Dr. George Zahorian, a recap of WCW Starrcade ‘91, and much more.

