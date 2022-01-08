FREE PODCAST 1/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Peteani: Reigns and Lesnar confrontation, Charlotte enters Royal Rumble as champion, Usos vs. New Day, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include potential avenues for Reigns vs. Lesnar, pros and cons of Seth Rollins as the next Universal Championship challenger, the lack of depth hurting Smackdown, Royal Rumble possibilities, Mickie James’s return to WWE, and more. Enjoy!

