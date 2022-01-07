VIP AUDIO 1/7 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Kelly Wells joins Frank to look back on the 1992 WWF Royal Rumble. Piper vs. Mountie, LOD vs. Natural Disasters, 30-man Royal w/Flair, Savage, Sid, Hogan, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells from “PWT Talks NXT” and “NXT Eight Years Back” debuts on Pro Wrestling Then and Now to look back on the 1992 Royal Rumble event, which was one of Kelly and Frank’s favorite shows in history. They discuss the entire card featuring New Foundation (Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart) vs. Orient Express, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. the Mountie for the Intercontinental Championship, Beverly Brothers vs. Bushwhackers, Legion of Doom vs. the Natural Disasters for the WWF Tag Team Championship, and the 30-man Royal Rumble to determine the vacant WWF Championship. Many topics are discussed including:

What could have been for the New Foundation if Jim Neidhart didn’t get fired?

The surrounding circumstances regarding Roddy Piper, the Mountie, and Bret Hart and the Intercontinental Championship, and how WWF got caught with their pants down revealing the Mountie had won the title on syndicated television.

The commentary of Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon throughout the night.

A sidebar discussion on Kelly and Frank’s experience attending WWF and WCW shows with some funny stories.

The awful match between the Bushwhackers and the Beverly Brothers and what the real story was (Genius and Jamison). Kelly talks about Jamison and his role on the short-lived Bobby Heenan show.

The unsatisfactory finish in the Legion of Doom vs. Natural Disasters title match. Who were they protecting and did they actually benefit from it?

The strange tag team title change following this event and what was planned for WrestleMania VIII.

The many happenings “outside the ring” including the growing steroid scandal at the time (Hulk Hogan’s appearance on the Arsenio Hall show, the George Zahorian convinction, the Phil Muschnick article, and others), Jim Herd and Ric Flair having a falling-out in WCW and his arrival in WWF with the WCW title belt. How did all of this tie into how we got to a vacant WWF Championship.

The crowd turning on Hulk Hogan during the pull-apart with Sid Justice

The amazing Ric Flair promo after his rumble win.

