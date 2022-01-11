News Ticker

WWE Raw rating report for episode featuring Brock Lesnar again in opening segment, Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Morgan in final match

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

January 11, 2022

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (1/10) on USA Network averaged 1.633 million viewers and a 1.10 cable household rating. The prior ten-weeks averaged a 1.15 rating, so this is right in that range.

Hourly viewership was 1.726, 1.661, and 1.512. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 214,000, above the 2021 average of 149,000.

Raw went up against the College Football Championship game on ESPN.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.39 rating, lower than the 0.45 and 0.41 the past two weeks, but above the 0.37 rating the prior week.

Each hour of Raw finished in positions 9, 10, and 12 in that demo, bested only by college football games and pre-shows and post-shows.

In the male 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.45, down from the 0.53 last week, but above the 0.42 the prior week.

