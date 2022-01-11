Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion headed back to Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jay White is returning to Impact Wrestling. The company announced that he would be appearing at the January 21 and 22 television tapings which will air on AXS TV.

White made his Impact debut at Slammiversary in July. He wrestled a tag team match with Chris Bey as his partner on television, but ended his stint soon after.

White is a former IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and United States champion. Opponents or segments for White during this run have not been officially announced.

