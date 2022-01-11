Changes made to NXT creative team and process

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the heels of staff cuts to NXT, the brand is also set to see changes to it’s creative team and process.

PWInsider is reporting that the NXT creative team will not be working independently as they once had with Triple H at the helm. Now, Bruce Pritchard and Christine Lubrano will handle the decision making with the goal being to streamline things to mirror how things work on the main roster.

The revamped NXT 2.0 launched in September of 2021. Bron Breakker won the the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa on last week’s New Year’s Evil show, symbolically pivoting the entire brand away from it’s black and gold days. This week on NXT, Grayson Waller is set to face A.J. Styles.

CATCH-UP: Bron Breakker reveals when he found out about NXT debut