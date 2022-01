NJPW announces several title matches for Golden Series Tour, Okada set to defend IWGP World Hvt. Championship vs. Naito

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the lineups for their Golden Series tour, which will run from Jan. 20 through Feb. 20. The big match announced for the tour is IWGP Hvt. Champion Kazuchika Okada defending his championship against Tetsuya Naito, who challenged him after he beat Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2.

Other title matches on the tour include El Desperado defending the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship against Master Wato on Feb. 11 in Sendai, NEVER Openweight Champion Evil defending against Tomohiro Ishii in a Lumberjack match on Feb. 13 in Osaka.

The title matches resume on Feb. 19 in Hokkaido with IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada, IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi), and IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team ChampionsFying Tiger (Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles) vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo).

The tour ends on Feb. 20 in Hokkaido, Japan. in addition to the Okada vs. Tanahashi match in the main event NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions House of Torture (Evil & Sho & Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-hashi & Yoh) and KOPW 2022 Provisional Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Toru Yano.

You can see the announced matches for the launch of the tour on Jan. 20 as well as the big matches later in the tour beginning on Feb. 11 in Senai below:

Golden Series Tour, Jan. 20 – Korakuen Hall (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

Yuto Nakashima vs. Great-O-Khan

Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi

Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe vs. Taiji Ishimori & Jado

Toru Yano & Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & Taichi & Taka Michinoku)

Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Suzuki-gun (Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)

Chaos (Yoh & Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. House of Torture (Sho & Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

Yuji Nagata & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada vs. L.I.J (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Shingo Takagi)

Golden Series Tour, Feb. 11 – Xebio Arena Sendai (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion El Desperado vs. Master Wato

Sho vs. Yoh

Tiger Mask vs. Taiji Ishimori

Golden Series Tour, Feb. 13 – Osaska Prefectural Gym (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA

NEVER Openweight Champion Evil vs. Tomohiro Ishii – Lumberjack match

Robbie Eagles vs. Taiji Ishimori

Tiger Mask vs. El Phantasmo

Golden Series Tour, Feb. 19 – Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champions Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sanada

IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions Chaos (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team ChampionsFying Tiger (Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles) vs. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

Golden Series Tour, Feb. 20 – Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center (Airing live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)