Surprise teased for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and teased a surprise for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan ran down the show and said that there may be a surprise in store for the fans.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDymamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! You stepped up for us last week; thanks to your support we had a huge debut on TBS, & we’re back TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT with big matches, big moments + maybe a surprise for you! pic.twitter.com/g9s3FU3uOz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 12, 2022

This week on Dynamite features C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow, Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin.

