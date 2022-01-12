News Ticker

Surprise teased for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 12, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and teased a surprise for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan ran down the show and said that there may be a surprise in store for the fans.

This week on Dynamite features C.M. Punk vs. Wardlow, Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia, Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin.

CATCH-UP: AEW Rampage rating for episode featuring Hook vs. Solo, Cole vs. Atlas in his AEW debut, six-man street fight, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021