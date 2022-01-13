AEW Dynamite ratings and viewership for last night’s episode headlined by Sammy Guevera vs. Danny Garcia, plus Punk vs. Wardlow

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 969,000 viewers, down 41,000 from 1,010,000 last week’s debut on TBS.

In the 18-49 demographic that advertisers covet, it drew a 0.39 rating, down from last week’s 0.43. The prior ten week average was 0.35. In that demo, Dynamite ranked no. 3 among all cable networks, behind only two NBA games on ESPN, which drew 0.43 and 0.57 ratings.

In the 18-49 male demo, it drew a 0.52, down from last week’s 0.55. The prior ten week average was 0.48

In the 7-day viewership totals through the Dec. 29 episode, AEW Dynamite has a ten-week streak of drawing more than a million viewers, and eight of those weeks drew more than 1.1 million viewers.