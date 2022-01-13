News Ticker

AEW Dynamite ratings and viewership for last night’s episode headlined by Sammy Guevera vs. Danny Garcia, plus Punk vs. Wardlow

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

January 13, 2022

Matt Jackson superkicks Butcher on July 22, 2020 AEW Dynamite (photo provided to PWTorch by AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 969,000 viewers, down 41,000 from 1,010,000 last week’s debut on TBS.

In the 18-49 demographic that advertisers covet, it drew a 0.39 rating, down from last week’s 0.43. The prior ten week average was 0.35. In that demo, Dynamite ranked no. 3 among all cable networks, behind only two NBA games on ESPN, which drew 0.43 and 0.57 ratings.

In the 18-49 male demo, it drew a 0.52, down from last week’s 0.55. The prior ten week average was 0.48

In the 7-day viewership totals through the Dec. 29 episode, AEW Dynamite has a ten-week streak of drawing more than a million viewers, and eight of those weeks drew more than 1.1 million viewers.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021