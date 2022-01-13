THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 1/13: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Mickie James

Mickie main-evented the Hard To Kill PPV with a win over her arch rival Deonna Purrazzo in an exciting Texas Death match. In addition to that, last week on WWE Smackdown, it was announced that Mickie would be part of the upcoming women’s Royal Rumble match later this month.

Impact Match of the Week: Ultimate X Match

The first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match saw Tasha Steelz pull out the victory over Jordynne Grace, Alisha Edwards, Lady Frost, Chelsea Green, and Rosemary. Steelz was deemed the number one contender because of her win. The match was all action without anyone doing anything too over the top. Everyone had a chance to shine and the ending was satisfying. Tasha vs. Mickie James should be an intriguing feud to play out over the next few weeks of Impact TV.

Impact TV Results (1/6/22):

-Tasha Steelz & Lady Frost & Chelsea Green beat Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering & Rosemary

-Jonah beat Jake Something

-Masha Slamovich beat Sandra Moone

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Mercedes Martinez

-Ace Austin & Madman Fulton beat Hernandez & Johnny Swinger

-Karl Anderson beat Heath

Hard To Kill PPV Results (1/8/22):

-Tasha Steelz beat Lady Frost & Chelsea Green & Jordynne Grace & Alisha Edwards & Rosemary in an Ultimate X match

-Trey Miguel beat Steve Maclin to retain the X Division Title

-Jonathan Gresham beat Chris Sabin to retain the ROH Title

-Josh Alexander beat Jonah

-Heath & Rhino & Rich Swann & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards beat Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson & Joe Doering & Deaner & Eric Young in a Hardcore War match

-Moose beat W. Morrissey & Matt Cardona to retain the Impact World Title

-Mickie James beat Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death match to retain the Knockouts Title

In The News:

Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis debuted at Hard To Kill as a heel faction that beat up Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards… Due to Covid protocols, The IInspiration were pulled from Hard To Kill. They were scheduled to defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against The Influence… Alisha Edwards replaced Rachael Ellering in the Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill… Impact announced that they would have a show in Dallas, Texas on April 1st as part of WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend. Ticket information will be available at impactwrestling.com… Knockouts champion Mickie James was named as an entrant in WWE’s Women’s Royal Rumble later this month… NJPW star Jay White will be part of the Impact TV tapings on January 21st & 22nd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida… Tom Hannifan (formerly Tom Phillips in WWE) has been named as the new lead announcer for Impact… Series 4 of the Impact Wrestling 2021 trading cards sold out.

Coming Up:

This week’s Impact TV on AXS TV features:

-Rok-C defending the ROH Women’s Title against Deonna Purrazzo

-“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something

